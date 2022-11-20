Bokf Na Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 141.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,361,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 387,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after buying an additional 207,082 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

