Bokf Na Reduces Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $180.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.26. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $183.48.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Wedbush boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

