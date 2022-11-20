Bokf Na Sells 214 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $296.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $309.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.