Bokf Na Sells 435 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Allstate Stock Down 1.4 %

ALL stock opened at $132.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

