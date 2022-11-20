Bokf Na Sells 5,064 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

