Braintrust Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $69.01 million and $1.11 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00005282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.77 or 0.08302760 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00500887 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.02 or 0.28516258 BTC.

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

