Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,347 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,173,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,088 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 107.6% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 41,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 383,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,829,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 416,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,686,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 34,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,415,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,018,508. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

