Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 168,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 214,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,180. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.36 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $276,452.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 254,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,931,709.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.76 per share, with a total value of $1,244,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 5,892 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $276,452.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 254,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,931,709.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 89,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,429. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

