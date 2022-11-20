Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,011,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,861,757. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.63.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

