Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,763,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

