Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.9% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

MS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.20. 5,450,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169,007. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.