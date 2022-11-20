Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 1.7% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 60,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,851,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,198,000 after acquiring an additional 156,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

MMP stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 405,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,259. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.89%.

Insider Activity at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

