Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 5,050 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of STORE Capital worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 759,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 84,853 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 186,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.95. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $34.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.38%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

