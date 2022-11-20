Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 120.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after acquiring an additional 735,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,744. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

