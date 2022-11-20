Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 28,252 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $43,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

