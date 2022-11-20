Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 35,329 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.30% of Restaurant Brands International worth $45,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $67.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

