Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 411,754 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,754 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $57,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

