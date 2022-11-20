Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 47,669 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.21% of Align Technology worth $38,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 19.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $193.56 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $691.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.