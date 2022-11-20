Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65. The company has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

