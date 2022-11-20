Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 106,320 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $32,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $881,254,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.23.

NYSE:EOG opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.83.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

