Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 428,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $30,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 265,605 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE LW opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.