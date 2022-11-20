Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $26,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 426.6% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

