Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 329,713 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,260,625 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 329,713 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $36,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

