Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 64,627 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,627 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $34,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.1 %

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

ODFL stock opened at $298.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.46 and a 200-day moving average of $270.69. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.