Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 52,676 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,676 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $53,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,368. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $203.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $369.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.44.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

