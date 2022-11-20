Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

MNRL stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brigham Minerals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 42.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 673,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 395,412 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $9,596,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 615.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 312,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.