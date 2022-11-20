Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price at $17.38

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -940.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Zeno Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,561.2% in the first quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 319,439 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

