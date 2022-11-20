Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) PT at $41.33

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.78.
A number of research firms have recently commented on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
US Foods Stock Up 0.2 %
USFD opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. US Foods has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
