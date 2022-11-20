BTS Chain (BTSC) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $3,205.23 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTS Chain has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One BTS Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.23 or 0.08366272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00500216 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,640.30 or 0.28478064 BTC.

About BTS Chain

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTS Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

