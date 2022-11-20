Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,432.84

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,432.84 ($40.34) and traded as high as GBX 3,925 ($46.12). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,925 ($46.12), with a volume of 31,211 shares traded.

Caledonia Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,432.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,575.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,480 ($40.89), for a total transaction of £855,384 ($1,005,151.59). In other Caledonia Investments news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,580 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,480 ($40.89), for a total transaction of £855,384 ($1,005,151.59). Also, insider Mathew Masters sold 3,661 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,563 ($41.87), for a total transaction of £130,441.43 ($153,280.18).

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

