Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,519 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,663 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $47.47 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

