Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,082,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199,140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $354,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $214,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

NYSE CP opened at $78.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

