Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Capri by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 1,502.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 217,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Capri by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Capri by 7.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

