Cardano (ADA) Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001927 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and approximately $199.18 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,173.68 or 0.07091820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00076841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00059012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023174 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,157,347,936 coins and its circulating supply is 34,416,813,175 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

