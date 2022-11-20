CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Reduced by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,227,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,280 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.91% of CarMax worth $563,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,113. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $152.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on CarMax to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

