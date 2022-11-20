carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.18

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and traded as high as $28.96. carsales.com shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 784 shares trading hands.
CSXXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on carsales.com in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37.
carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.
