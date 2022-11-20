CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $82.61 million and $7.43 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,515.45 or 0.99936697 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010517 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00041575 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021505 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00230912 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10682217 USD and is up 5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $9,381,758.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.