CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.08

Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and traded as low as $2.97. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 221,609 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
CEL-SCI Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
