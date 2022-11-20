Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $81.20 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

