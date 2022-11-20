Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Central Securities by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

CET stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. 16,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,676. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.

In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 2,000 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,350.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

