Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 117,722 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,722 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $20,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $173.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

