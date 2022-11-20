Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 986 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $97.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

