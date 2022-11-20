Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 170,996 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170,996 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $35,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 954.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,294,000 after buying an additional 175,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.87 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.