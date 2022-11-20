Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $21.49 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $21,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,316,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $372.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.20. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

