Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $23.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $183.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $235.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day moving average of $179.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

