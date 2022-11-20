Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $39.56 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2,503.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,989 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $39,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.17. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

