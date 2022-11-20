Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $48,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Home Depot by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,650 shares of company stock worth $4,923,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $313.18 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.58. The stock has a market cap of $320.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

