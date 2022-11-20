Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,876 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $27,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

