Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:RODE)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:RODE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 464,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF Price Performance

Shares of RODE stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

Get Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF alerts:

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:RODE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.