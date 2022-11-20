Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:RODE)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:RODE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 464,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF Price Performance
Shares of RODE stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $29.17.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (RODE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:RODE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.