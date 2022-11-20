Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302,962 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,562,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,473.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,232 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,774,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

